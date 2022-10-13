Ukraine claims the recapture of five settlements in Kherson region

Ukraine’s army claims to have made more territorial gains near the strategically vital southern city of Kherson.

A military spokesperson said Kyiv had taken back five local settlements from Russian forces in the last 24 hours.

It comes amid multiple strikes across the country, seen as a response to an explosion that damaged a section of the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia.

Meanwhile in the once-occupied city of Izium -- in between Kharkiv and Donetsk -- locals have to queue for humanitarian aid. Gas and running water are still cut off.

"We need food," said Izium resident Nataliya Lytovchenko. "We took bread because we have no bread. We have no money to buy it."

Meanwhile, hundreds of lorry drivers are having to wait for ferries to cross the Kerch Strait due to Saturday's blast, which caused the partial collapse of the bridge. While cars and trains are now crossing the bridge again, freight transport is still disrupted.