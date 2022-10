Despite the ongoing threat, some Kyiv residents were out visiting St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery to pray as well as a monument wall for the country's fallen soldiers.

Veniamin Kofanov said he was worried about Russia destroying Ukraine's infrastructure, but he was not afraid they would use nuclear weaponry.

Strikes on the Ukrainian capital two days ago have pierced the relative calm which had returned to it since the early weeks of the war.