Pakistan city remains underwater 42 days after devastating floods

A city in southern Pakistan is still under water 42 days after torrential rainfall.

Monsoon deluges likely worsened by climate change battered the country for months, killing at least 1,700 people and wiping out infrastructure.

Two weeks ago, Khairpur Nathan Shah, which is home to 41,000 residents, was submerged. But with no sewers, water takes time to recede.

Life is slowly coming back to normal on the outskirts but lack of food and poor sanitation remain major concerns.

On Wednesday, the United Nations appealed to the world to speed up its response to help 33 million people in flood-ravaged Pakistan, saying just 20% of a fundraising target has been met since its launch last week.