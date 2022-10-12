Day seven at the World Judo Championships saw yesterday’s champions come to meet their adoring fans. New Uzbek hero Turaboyev signed t-shirts and created unforgettable memories.

The Humo Arena was electric on the day of the heavyweights

One of the most exciting fighters at +78-kilos, France’s Romane Dicko, was in her usual blistering form. A series of big throws and strong groundwork saw her cruise into the final

There she would face Souza of Brazil, who was hungry for her first world championship title. Another big thrower, it was the final everyone wanted to see.

Dominant groundwork saw Dicko take her first world title at her first-ever World Championships. An incredibly emotional moment, and finally a gold medal for the French team.

IJF General Treasurer Mr. Naser Al Tamimi awarded the +78kg World Champion her medal.

“My feeling now is, I made it, you know. I didn’t fight in the World Championships before, it was my first time and I really wanted to come back home with a medal, with a gold medal, and I did it so I’m so proud of me.” Said a thrilled Roman Dicko.

Hype surrounding Saito Tatsuru, but Cuban takes title

In the +100-Kilos category, one man has the Judo world on the edge of its seat: Saito Tatsuru. There is huge hype around his past, his present, and his future, the question on everyone's lips is, could it be him, stamping his authority in Tashkent?

Underdog Andy Granda was on the other side of the draw, the Cuban looked to be in the form of his life.

A tactical final saw a Cuban man on top of a World Podium for the first time in 9 years, a huge result for the dynamic Judo nation.

IJF EC Member & Kodokan President Mr Haruki Uemura awarded the medals.

“Thanks to the International Judo Federation, the Cuban team has been training in Hungary for three months and I’d like to dedicate the medal to the International Judo Federation for the help they've provided.” Said the appreciative new champion.

Today saw Mr Marius Vizer, IJF President and Mr Shin Tomooka, FUJI TV Executive Officer sign a contract for broadcasting rights which as a premium broadcaster will promote judo across Japan and the World.

Seven new World Champions crowned

Tashkent has crowned no fewer than seven brand-new World Champions and has made memories for so many in the Judo World. Ecstatic crowds and many passionate judoka have made this a breathtaking event.

Tomorrow is one of the most exciting dates on the World Judo tour, the thrilling and dynamic World Team competition.

The Champions of the individual tournament step out onto the mat once again, but this time, banded together as a team, cheering each other on to determine who will become the coveted Mixed Team Champions.

With France on top, and Japan looking to reclaim its throne, it’s all to play for and promises to be an unforgettable World Team Judo Championship event.