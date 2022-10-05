English
Watch live: PM Liz Truss gives speech at Conservative Party Conference

By Euronews
UK PM Liz Truss   -   Copyright  AP Photo

Liz Truss, the UK's prime minister, is addressing the Conservative Party Conference today amid a period of political and economic turmoil. 

Truss is expected to defend her government's tax-cutting plan that was announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on September 23. 

The fiscal plan, which would have required an extra £72 billion of government borrowing over the next six months, spooked markets and saw the pound hit a record low against the US dollar. 

Truss has since been forced to turn back on a plan to cut the tax rate for the UK's highest earners after promising to stand by it. 

She has also faced criticism from Conservative Party members about her plans.