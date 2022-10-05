English
Bulgaria

Three workers die after explosion destroys Bulgarian arms factory

By Euronews  with AFP
Investigators believe the explosion was caused by a "failure to comply with safety regulations".
Investigators believe the explosion was caused by a "failure to comply with safety regulations".   -   Copyright  Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria

Three people died after an explosion at a Bulgarian arms and pyrotechnics factory on Tuesday.

The blast occurred at an Arsenal group factory in the central town of Kazanlak, prosecutors said. Video footage on social media showed a large pinkish cloud above the plant.

A 55-year-old male worker on the production line was killed and the bodies of two female colleagues -- aged 43 and 53 -- were later found.

Another woman was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Investigators initially believe the explosion was caused by a "failure to comply with safety regulations" around explosive materials.

"The workers from the neighbouring premises were evacuated. A large part of the workshop was destroyed," a statement read.

Authorities are also warning of fresh aftershocks at the site due to fresh explosions.

It is the fourth such explosion at a Bulgarian arms factory since 2018.

Additional sources • Reuters