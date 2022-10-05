Gazprom resumes gas supply to Italy after weekend stoppage

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it has resumed gas supplies to Italy.

The flow was suspended over the weekend due to regulatory changes in Austria, a country which the gas passes through on its way to Italy.

Gazprom says it has now found a solution with its Italian customers.

The CEO of Eni, an Italian oil and gas multinational, added that the suspension was not down to geopolitical constraints, but due to a monetary guarantee of around €20 million for the transport of gas from Austria to Italy that was not there before.

Moscow and several European countries have been at loggerheads over the supply of natural gas from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian gas now accounts for only around 10% of Italian gas imports, down from around 40% prior to the war.