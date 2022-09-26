Dutch prosecutors have arrested more suspects in connection with the murder of well-known crime reporter Peter R de Vries.

A 30-year-old man was detained in Poland on Monday on suspicion of helping prepare the murder.

Prosecutors said the man is believed to have lived in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam at the time of the killing.

De Vries was fatally shot on 6 July 2021 in broad daylight in central Amsterdam after leaving a television studio.

The 64-year-old died of his injuries nine days later, prompting a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger.

Two men are currently on trial for the murder -- a 21-year-old Dutch national identified only as Delano G. and a 36-year-old Polish national, Kamil E.

Both men are facing life sentences if convicted. The investigation into de Vries' death is ongoing and several other suspects have been detained in recent months.

Only July 26, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the southern Dutch city of Helmond. Prosecutors have accused him of taking part in a criminal organisation that was paid to carry out violent attacks.

Earlier that month, a 27-year-old Polish man was detained on suspicion of organising the killing and "directing those who carried out the murder".

According to local media, the suspect was already in custody on suspicion of another murder in October.

Meanwhile, two more Dutch suspects were detained overseas on the same day -- a 27-year-old man in the former Caribbean colony of Curaçao and a 26-year-old man in Spain.