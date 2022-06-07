Two men have gone on trial in the Netherlands over the murder of celebrity crime reporter Peter R. de Vries.

A Dutch court examined evidence on Tuesday that prosecutors say links the two suspects to the fatal shooting of de Vries.

The 64-year-old was fatally wounded after being gunned down on an Amsterdam street in broad daylight on July 6 last year. He died of his injuries nine days after the shooting.

His killing triggered a nationwide outpouring of grief and prompted the Dutch government to step up its crackdown on organised and violent crime.

A 21-year-old Dutch national -- identified only as Delano G. -- is accused of fatally shooting De Vries at close range and faces a maximum life sentence if convicted. He refused to answer questions in court.

The alleged getaway driver -- a Polish man named Kamil E. -- has also denied involvement in the shooting.

Prosecutors say the two suspects were arrested less than an hour after the shooting on a motorway near The Hague, carrying the firearm in their car.

On Tuesday, the court examined a variety of evidence including video footage and text messages. De Vries’ son and daughter are also expected to make victim impact statements to the Amsterdam District Court.

Prosecutors have not publicly identified a suspect they believe gave the order to kill the campaigning reporter and television personality.