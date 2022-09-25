Italy election: Live updates as Italians choose a new government

19:13

Which regions have the highest and lowest turnout so far?

Northern and central regions are currently recording a higher turnout. This includes Veneto, Lombardy, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio. The southern Italian region of Campania, whose capital is Naples, has the lowest.

Turnout for the lower house vote recorded at midday was at 19.21% - barely below the 19.48% recorded in the last general election in 2018, which saw 72.9% casting their ballots.

Previous estimates had suggested up to 41% of eligible voters would abstain in this snap election.