Italy election: Live updates as Italians choose a new government
Join us for live updates as Italy votes in a snap general election that is forecast to see a right-wing coalition -- headed by Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy -- triumph over a Democratic Party-led left-wing coalition and the Five Star Movement.
In summary
- Italy is voting in a snap general election
- Opinion polls predict a win for a right-wing coalition led by the far-right Brothers of Italy party
- If that happens, Italy could have its first female prime minister
- The other key parties are the Democratic Party and Five Star Movement
- More on the parties in this election and a general explainer
Italian President applauded as he heads to polling booth
At 8:45am, Italian President Sergio Mattarella - who was supposed to resign in January, but stayed on after no clear winner emerged - went to vote in Palermo, Sicily.
He received applause from members of the public waiting in the queue.
Which regions have the highest and lowest turnout so far?
Northern and central regions are currently recording a higher turnout. This includes Veneto, Lombardy, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio. The southern Italian region of Campania, whose capital is Naples, has the lowest.
Turnout for the lower house vote recorded at midday was at 19.21% - barely below the 19.48% recorded in the last general election in 2018, which saw 72.9% casting their ballots.
Previous estimates had suggested up to 41% of eligible voters would abstain in this snap election.
Who are the main parties and candidates running?
There are several major parties running, many of which are in coalitions.
The "centre-right" coalition consists of three major parties:
- Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia), headed by Giorgia Meloni
- Northern League (Lega Nord), Matteo Salvini
- Go Italy (Forza Italia), Silvio Berlusconi
The "centre-left" has one major and several minor parties:
- Democratic Party (Partito Democratico), Enrico Letta
- Small parties like More Europe, Greens and Left Alliance, and Civic Commitment.
The populist, syncretic Five Star Movement is running by itself, headed by Giuseppe Conte.
A centrist "Third Pole" is made up of:
- Action (Azione), Carlo Calenda
- Italy Alive (Italia Viva), Matteo Renzi
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to Euronews' live coverage of Italy's snap election as we count down to the first exit polls due later this evening.
We'll guide you through what you need to know about today's vote, including the parties and personalties involved.
While a low voter turnout was expected, by noon, 19% of the electorate had turned up - which is within normal range.