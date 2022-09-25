English
Iran

Borrell criticises Iran over "disproportionate" use of force in protests crackdown

By Eiuronews  with AFP
Protests in Iran
Protests in Iran

As nationwide protests in Iran enter a second week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has criticised Tehran for what he calls a "disproportionate" use of force against protesters.

The unrest has been sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in custody after being detained by morality police, accused of violating the country's conservative dress code.

Protesters are demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women, and some have called for the government to scrap the compulsory wearing of the hijab.

State media is calling them "rioters and thugs". It says at least 41 people have been killed.

Authorities say they will restrict internet access in the country until calm is restored.