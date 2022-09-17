English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
France

Notre Dame restoration work goes on display

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews & AFP
euronews_icons_loading
Renovation work at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France
Renovation work at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France   -   Copyright  Aurelien Morissard/AP

Parisians will this weekend be able to check on the progress of restoration work at Notre Dame with the opening of a special village on the cathedral forecourt showcasing the work of the craftsmen on the reconstruction site. 

The famous building was partially destroyed by a massive blaze in April 2019.

President Emmanuel has set the goal of re-opening Notre Dame in time for the Paris Olympics of 2024 - which remains the target. 

Work on the interior restoration is well advanced, while work on the spire, vaults and frameworks has effectively begun with a 100-metre, 600-tonne scaffold being erected recently. 

Completed in 1345, Notre Dame is considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture and was a major tourist attraction in Paris. 

Watch the video above to find out more.