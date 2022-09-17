Notre Dame restoration work goes on display

Parisians will this weekend be able to check on the progress of restoration work at Notre Dame with the opening of a special village on the cathedral forecourt showcasing the work of the craftsmen on the reconstruction site.

The famous building was partially destroyed by a massive blaze in April 2019.

President Emmanuel has set the goal of re-opening Notre Dame in time for the Paris Olympics of 2024 - which remains the target.

Work on the interior restoration is well advanced, while work on the spire, vaults and frameworks has effectively begun with a 100-metre, 600-tonne scaffold being erected recently.

Completed in 1345, Notre Dame is considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture and was a major tourist attraction in Paris.

