Buildings are a problem for energy efficiency in Spain. The country is one of the worst in the European Union for rehabilitating and improving its already built premises and quick change is needed to achieve the Green Pact goals and help protect the planet.

As Bruno Sauer, the director general of Spain’s Green Building Council said, “We have to renew buildings, we have to improve them because they were built in an era, from the fifties, sixties until the eighties or nineties, when there wasn't very advanced technology and quality.”

The Spanish government has proposed to renovate more than half a million homes by 2026 out of a total of 25 million in the country. However, it is also necessary to improve the efficiency of non-residential buildings.

Spain has budgeted 6.8 billion euros from the EU's Next Generation funds for the renovation of buildings. But other factors enter into achieving this goal.

"At the moment we have regulation and standards, we have funding from Europe, so those two measures are in place. Now we need to create a demand in a very short time and encourage people who want to improve their homes, and combine the three measures", said Sauer

Brussels has also made aid subject to conditions like reducing dependence on non-renewable energy sources and good waste management.