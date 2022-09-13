How are Italy’s EU Covid-19 recovery funds being spent in the south?

How Italy’s future government will use its EU Covid funds has risen to top of the electoral agenda, with some political parties pledging to review the country’s national recovery plan.

Italy is the country that has received the largest amount of funds in Europe. Around 40% of this money has been allocated to southern regions to help solve the country’s north–south divide. Over the years the economic crisis of Italy’s South also known as “Mezzogiorno” has worsened. In some cases, unemployment rates are double the national average.

Sicily has so far received a significant amount of the resources allocated to the south. Euronews travelled to the region to find out how funds are being spent and what challenges still lie ahead for Italy’s future government.