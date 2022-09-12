The rise of Jimmie Åkesson - The leader Sweden Democrats

The rise of Jimmie Åkesson - The leader Sweden DemocratsComments
By Rhal Ssan & AP
The Sweden Democrats party has surged to become Sweden's second-largest political force after a national election dominated by fears of gang violence, which has given the once-safe Scandinavian country one of Europe's highest levels of gun violence.
It’s a far cry from when its leader, Jimmie Åkesson, took the reins of the party in 2005. It was a group on the fringes of Swedish politics, regarded as too radical by much of the population, with dubious ties to far-right organisations.
In parliamentary elections in 2006 it garnered less than 3% of the total vote. But in 2022, they won over 20%
