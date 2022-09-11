King Charles III greets well-wishers at Clarence House

The United Kingdom’s new king, Charles III, greeted well-wishers who had come to his residence at Clarence House on Saturday, not long after he was officially proclaimed King.

Many were able to get a glimpse of the monarch in mourning and even shook his hand or had time to say a few words. The crowds also cheered "God save the King" in an affectionate show of support.

After many decades as heir to the throne, he now has the hard task of filling his late mother's shoes, officially taking over the role on Saturday when the sovereign was proclaimed the new King at St James's Palace.

At the ceremony, he was accompanied by his heir, Prince William, and the Queen Consort. Senior politicians from across the political spectrum were also present in a ceremony that was broadcast live for the first time in history.