Prague’s Lennon wall is completely repainted in just one day

The iconic Lennon Wall was spontaneously created on the Mala Strana in Prague in the 1980s. A symbol of freedom and western values in the then communist Czechoslovakia, John Lennon was depicted on the wall after his assassination, followed by people's messages of love and peace.

It's a mainstay of the city's tourist trail and a reminder of different times in the country. A new initiative repainted the Lennon wall in just one day, by artists from EU countries, Norway and Ukraine.

The theme of the project is freedom and energy, subjects which have become all the more pressing, since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Lennon wall is in a constant state of flux, but the message remains the same - 'make love, not war'.

And for Ukrainian Artist, Viktoria Savchuk, this meaning is especially important.

"My work is connected with the war in Ukraine and I am painting its end. Freedom will be in this painting of the sky, because in Ukraine we say that the sky is freedom, and the sunflower expresses energy."

The whole of the wall will now be photographed, transferred to a very large inflatable half-star and displayed in European cities. First in Brussels and then Paris or Strasbourg.