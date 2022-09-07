We've gained, not lost, from sanctions over Ukraine, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine.

Speaking at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, Putin said that all of Russia's actions were designed to strengthen the country's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

"We have not lost anything and will not lose anything," Putin said. "In terms of what we have gained, I can say that the main gain has been the strengthening of our sovereignty.”

Putin conceded, however, that Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine had created a "certain polarisation, both in the world and within the country”.

At the same time, Putin warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments.

Putin said Russia had signed the deal in July, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, on the understanding it would help alleviate surging food prices in the developing world, but instead, it was rich Western countries that were taking advantage of the deal.

"If we exclude Turkey as an intermediary country, then almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to European Union countries,” he said.

"Once again, developing countries have simply been deceived and continue to be deceived. It is obvious that with this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only increase ... which can lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

During his speech, Putin also repeated his assertion that the current Ukrainian government is an "illegitimate regime", saying it was founded after a "coup" in 2014.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Wednesday that Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit being held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

China has so far sought to appear neutral when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, and avoid possible repercussions from supporting the Russian economy amid international sanctions.

Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February, weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine.