Motorcyclists grumble about new parking fees in Paris

Several hundred motorcyclists gathered in Paris on Saturday to protest against the capital's introduction of new parking fees.

Protestors gathered in front of Paris City Hall to express their anger over new parking charges for two and three-wheeled motorised vehicles that take effect from 1 September.

Those taking part in the demonstration believe the new parking costs for motorbikes and scooters will have a big impact on many bikers' lives at a time when the cost of living is soaring across Europe.

However, Parisian officials say the measure is necessary to control high levels of noise and air pollution as well as congestion caused by bikes, adding that the change is needed to tackle "climate and public health issues."

Samy Picar, a member of the French Federation of Angry Bikers, told reporters on Saturday that the majority of people affected by this policy will be middle and lower-class groups.

He says those impacted are the ones “who have no choice but to live outside Paris because rents are far too high, and who have to come to work in Paris, and who have no alternative other than motorised two or three-wheelers because they work on staggered schedules.”

He also believes that Paris’ public transport is not well organised for people in these situations.

Motorcyclists travelling into central Paris now have to pay three euros per hour for parking and two euros in surrounding neighbourhoods.

Local residents can pay 22.50 euros for an annual card that entitles them to a 75 cents a day tariff.

