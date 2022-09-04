Hundreds of migrants and refugees reached the southern Italian port of Taranto on Sunday, after uncertainty surrounding whether they could dock.

459 individuals were brought to shore early on Sunday morning, having waited several days onboard the rescue vessel Ocean Viking in the waters of the Meditteranean.

60 unaccompanied minors were among them.

They were saved during ten operations last week in the waters between Italy and Libya, with many crammed onto unseaworthy vessels.

Around 210 migrants are thought to be from Bangladesh, 120 from Egypt and the others come from Tunisia, Pakistan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Palestine and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 migrants and refugees crossed the English Channel on Saturday alone, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has set out plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, in a deal worth €138 million, but so far no one has been sent there.

Patel, alongside several other Conservative politicians, have claimed the plans would deter people from making the crossing.

The Rwanda scheme, which was blocked by the European Court of Human Rights, has not deterred those from risking the dangerous journey, with numbers remaining high.

More than 25,000 people have crossed the Channel from France this year, according to the latest figures from the UK Home Office.

