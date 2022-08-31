Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Denmark have committed to a seven-fold increase in wind power production.

It's part of a move to wean the region off its dependence on Russian natural gas.

The septet agreed to produce 20 gigawatts of wind power by 2030, enough to supply electricity to 20 million households.

The region's current capacity is under 3 gigawatts.

Under the plan, up to 1,700 new offshore wind turbines would produce power equivalent to almost 20 nuclear power plants.

"We will always be at risk if we are dependent on fossil fuels and that is why we have to speed up the green transition, offshore wind, green hydrogen and so on," said Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen, speaking at the Baltic Sea Energy Security Summit in Copenhagen. "I am convinced that if we work together, we can achieve these goals. But we have to do it faster, cheaper, now."

Joining Frederiksen was Polish leader Mateusz Morawiecki and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

For Morawiecki, energy security is "more important than energy transformation".

"There is no energy transformation without energy security. For too long, the low price of Russian gas or cheap Russian gas, I should put it in inverted commas, has been the most important value for many countries and the real price for cheap gas today is the blood of Ukraine," said Morawiecki.