Spanish police say they have recovered the dead bodies of seven suspected migrants near the country's southern Mediterranean coast.

The bodies were found floating in the water on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning off Alicante and Murcia," police said in a statement.

It "would appear" that these people were "of North African origin" that had "left their country of origin" and "were sailing in a makeshift boat".

The bodies have been taken to a forensic institute for "an autopsy to determine the causes of death, sex, age and possibly their nationality," the statement added.

On Saturday, a man travelling alone in a six-metre boat -- adrift and without a motor -- was rescued further north towards Cabo de la Nao.

The police are investigating whether there is a link between this incident and the seven dead bodies.

At least 16,378 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea since the start of 2022, according to government statistics.

In the first six months of the year, 978 migrants died or disappeared at sea trying to reach Spain, according to the NGO Caminando Fronteras.