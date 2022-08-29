Worker gored to death by large antelope at Swedish animal park

A worker has been gored to death by a large antelope at an animal park in southwestern Sweden, the park's owner confirmed.

The incident occurred late on Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland.

The park's owner, Richard Berglund, said that he witnessed the victim being gored by an eland as they were leading the animals into stables after the park has closed.

“It was a friend ... we're all grieving," Berglund told reporters.

Swedish police said the case is being considered a "workplace accident”, which is standard procedure.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, according to its website.