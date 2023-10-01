Paw patrol: Philippine security guards adopt stray cats

A cat wearing a black-and-yellow security vest strolls nonchalantly past security guards lined outside a Philippine office building waiting to receive instructions for their shift.

Conan, a six-month-old stray, joined the security team of the Worldwide Corporate Center in the capital Manila several months ago.

He is one of the lucky felines to be unofficially adopted by security guards across the city, where thousands of cats live on the street.

While the cats lack the security skills of dogs - and have a tendency to sleep on the job - their cuteness and company have endeared them to bored security guards working 12-hour shifts.

Conan was rescued when he was a few weeks old by a housekeeper who found him wailing in the building's car park.