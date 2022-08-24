Ukraine independence day: Zelenskyy says country 'reborn' and pledges 'no compromise' with RussiaComments
Ukraine celebrates its independence day on Wednesday, commemorating 31 years since the country broke free from Russian dominance under the former Soviet Union.
August 24 also marks exactly six months since Vladimir Putin's forces rolled across the border in a full-scale Russian invasion.
Anniversary events have been restricted amid security warnings of further Russian attacks.
Wednesday's key points:
- President Zelenskyy says Ukraine was 'reborn' when Russia invaded, in an emotional speech marking independence.
- Earlier he warned again that "repugnant Russian provocations and brutal strikes" against Ukraine are possible, and that his country will respond.
- Kyiv has banned public celebrations commemorating Ukraine's independence from Soviet rule. Kharkiv and Mykolaiv have also imposed curbs.
- Washington is expected to announce an additional roughly $3 billion (€3 billion) in long term military aid for Ukraine.
- The UN nuclear watchdog says it will will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine within days if talks to gain access succeed.
- In Russian-occupied Crimea, the governor of Sevastopol said Russian air defences shot down an unspecified number of Ukrainian drones near the city on Tuesday night. The claim has not been confirmed.
- Russian media say a former city mayor has been detained for "discrediting the Russian army".
Zelenskyy says Ukraine was 'reborn' when Russia invaded
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians on Wednesday in an emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that Ukraine was reborn when Russia invaded on February 24 and would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.
In the recorded speech aired on the six-month anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious.
"A new nation appeared in the world on February 24 at four in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," he said.
The 44-year-old wartime leader delivered the speech in his trademark combat fatigues in front of Kyiv's central monument to independence from the Russia-controlled Soviet Union.
Zelenskyy vowed that his country would fight "to the end" without "any concessions or compromises" with "Russian terrorists".
"We will fight for (our land) until the end," he said. "We have been holding on for six months. It is hard but we have clenched our fists and we are fighting for our destiny.
"For us Ukraine is the whole of Ukraine. All 25 regions, without any concessions or compromises," he continued.
"What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory," he said.
The streets of central Kyiv were unusually empty on Wednesday morning following days of dire warnings of the possibility that Russia could launch fresh missile attacks on major cities.
(with Reuters/ AFP)
Country-by-country guide: How Russia's invasion has changed Europe
Russia's war has brought death, destruction and misery to Ukraine over the last six months. But how has the conflict changed the rest of Europe?
Read our in-depth round-up below:
Ukraine war at six months: How has the conflict changed Europe?
Russia's military and economy struggling six months into war — UK intelligence
The latest British defence intelligence update on the war paints a sorry picture for Russia, six months after its invasion.
It says the Donbas offensive is making minimal progress and a major Ukrainian counteroffensive is anticipated. "Operationally, Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles and personnel," the UK defence ministry tweeted.
"Morale is poor in many parts of its military and its army is significantly degraded. Its diplomatic power has been diminished and its long-term economic outlook is bleak. Six months in and Russia’s war has proven both costly and strategically harmful."
Russian politician detained for criticising Ukraine invasion
Russian authorities have detained politician Yevgeny Roizman known for his criticism of the Kremlin and, more recently, of the military campaign in Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.
Roizman, a former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, is being investigated for "discrediting the Russian army", TASS reported, citing Yekaterinburg security services.
Roizman was one of a handful of Kremlin critics who won mayoral posts following a series of big opposition demonstrations as President Vladimir Putin campaigned for office in 2012.
(Reuters/ TASS)
UN nuclear agency again asks to visit Zaporizhzhia
The U.N. nuclear agency renewed its request Tuesday to assess the safety and security at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine which Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling, sparking warnings of a possible nuclear catastrophe.
An emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was told that Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, requested to send an IAEA mission “to carry out essential safety, security and safeguard activities at the site.”
Grossi said in a statement that “the mission is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed.”
The U.N. says it has the logistics and security capacity in Ukraine “to support any IAEA mission to the plant from Kyiv, provided Ukraine and Russia agree.”
The Zaporizhzhia plant has been under the control of Russian forces since early March, soon after their invasion of Ukraine. Technical experts from Ukraine continue to operate the nuclear equipment.
(with AP)
US expected to give Ukraine $3 billion in long-term military aid
The Biden administration is expected on Wednesday to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said.
The officials told The Associated Press that the package will fund contracts for as many as three types of drones and other weapons, ammunition and equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two.
Officials speaking anonymously said it will include money for the small, hand-launched Puma drones, the longer-endurance Scan Eagle surveillance drones, which are launched by catapult, and, for the first time, the British Vampire drone system, which can be launched off ships.
As Russia's war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that also will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, U.S. officials said.
Unlike most previous packages, the new funding is largely aimed at helping Ukraine secure its medium- to long-term defense posture, according to officials familiar with the matter. Earlier shipments have focused on Ukraine’s more immediate needs for weapons and ammunition.
(AP)
Explosions reported as Ukraine begins independence day
In the early hours of 24 August, explosions rang out in several cities, including Kharkiv in the northeast, and Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro in central Ukraine, according to local authorities.
"Tomorrow is a important day for all of us - it is also, unfortunately, important for our enemy. We must be aware that disgusting Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Tuesday.
"And of course we will respond to any manifestation of Russian terrorism," added the Ukrainian president, who made a similar warning last weekend.
(AFP)
For a detailed summary of Tuesday's developments in the Ukraine war, please click here.