Finland's under pressure prime minister Sanna Marin has apologised after a photo emerged of topless guests at an official government residence.

The picture was uploaded to the social media site TikTok and shows two women kissing each other covering up their bare chests with an official-looking "Finland" sign. It is very similar to the one in front of Marin at official press conferences.

It comes after video footage emerged last week showing Marin, 36, partying with friends, with some political opponents claiming narcotics were involved. Marin denied this and voluntarily took a drug test, which came back clean.

Marin confirmed on Tuesday the topless photo was taken at her official residence in Kesaranta, after she attended a music festival which ran from 8-10 July.

"I think the photo is inappropriate, I apologise. This photo should not have been taken," Ms Marin told reporters in Helsinki.

The prime minister explained that at that time, "friends" were in her residence to "spend the evening" and "go to the sauna".

The photograph was first posted on a TikTok account by an influencer and former contestant for the Miss Finland pageant, who appears in the photo herself.

So far, Marin has enjoyed the support of her party, the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Antti Lindtman, leader of the SDP group in parliament, told a conference that the prime minister had his group's support.

"I don't see a big problem with her dancing with friends at a private event," he said.