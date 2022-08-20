English
Bad weather scene at Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy .Experts say climate change driven by human activity is boosting the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events.
Pictures of the week: Europe's extreme weather, lost homes in Ukraine, transport strike in London

By Natalia Liubchenkova

This week Europe once again was facing extreme weather events, a fight against catastrophic wildfires continued while some areas were experiencing long-awaited rainfall and thunderstorms bringing only a temporary relief to the hot weather conditions.

In Ukraine, residential areas were by Russian strikes as the war inched towards it's grim six month anniversary. 

Many London passengers had to change their plans as unions went on strike again over job cuts, pay and conditions. 

Here's how those stories, and others, were captured last week by photojournalists around Europe.

Alberto Saiz/AP Photo
A forest burns during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain. August 9, 2022Alberto Saiz/AP Photo
Thomas Coex/AFP
Part of the Guadiana river has dried up and given way to dry land under the Puente de la Mesta medieval bridge in Villarta de los Montes, in Extremadura, Spain. August 16Thomas Coex/AFP
NICOLAS TUCAT Nicolas Tucat/AFP
A photograph shows a thunderstorm above the pond of Perols, southern France,. August 16, 2022NICOLAS TUCAT Nicolas Tucat/AFP
Andrii Marienko/AP Photo
Ukrainian women hug in front of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. August 18, 2022Andrii Marienko/AP Photo
Nina Lyashonok/AP Photo
A view of buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine. August 18, 2022.Nina Lyashonok/AP Photo
Frank Augstein/AP Photo
Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London. August 19, 2022.Frank Augstein/AP Photo
Holle Adams/AFP
Passengers queue for busses outside Victoria Station London, as strike action on Buses, National Rail and London Underground affects services. August 19, 2022Holle Adams/AFP
Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo
Andrea Barnaba of Italy competes during first round of Men's 27m high diving at the European swimming championships, in Rome, August 18, 2022Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo

