This week Europe once again was facing extreme weather events, a fight against catastrophic wildfires continued while some areas were experiencing long-awaited rainfall and thunderstorms bringing only a temporary relief to the hot weather conditions.

In Ukraine, residential areas were by Russian strikes as the war inched towards it's grim six month anniversary.

Many London passengers had to change their plans as unions went on strike again over job cuts, pay and conditions.

Here's how those stories, and others, were captured last week by photojournalists around Europe.

A forest burns during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain. August 9, 2022 Alberto Saiz/AP Photo

Part of the Guadiana river has dried up and given way to dry land under the Puente de la Mesta medieval bridge in Villarta de los Montes, in Extremadura, Spain. August 16 Thomas Coex/AFP

A photograph shows a thunderstorm above the pond of Perols, southern France,. August 16, 2022 NICOLAS TUCAT Nicolas Tucat/AFP

Ukrainian women hug in front of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. August 18, 2022 Andrii Marienko/AP Photo

A view of buildings of local resort destroyed following recent Russian missile attacks in Odesa region, Ukraine. August 18, 2022. Nina Lyashonok/AP Photo

Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London. August 19, 2022. Frank Augstein/AP Photo

Passengers queue for busses outside Victoria Station London, as strike action on Buses, National Rail and London Underground affects services. August 19, 2022 Holle Adams/AFP