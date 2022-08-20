This week Europe once again was facing extreme weather events, a fight against catastrophic wildfires continued while some areas were experiencing long-awaited rainfall and thunderstorms bringing only a temporary relief to the hot weather conditions.
In Ukraine, residential areas were by Russian strikes as the war inched towards it's grim six month anniversary.
Many London passengers had to change their plans as unions went on strike again over job cuts, pay and conditions.
Here's how those stories, and others, were captured last week by photojournalists around Europe.