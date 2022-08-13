In pictures: France's battle against catastrophic wildfires

With thousands of hectares burned out and ten thousand people forced to flee, France's battle against wildfires is not over.

Firefighters have made some progress to contain blazes in southwestern France, though the risk of new infernos breaking out remains high because of soaring temperatures and drought in the country.

This Friday firefighters from across Europe came to help their french colleagues.

These photographs reveal the scale -- and toll -- of the firefighters' race against the clock in the scorching epicentre of a natural disaster.

The firefighters are tackling a blaze near Hostens, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France. August 10, 2022 SDIS 33 via AP

A plane drops fire-retardant as firefighters tackle ablaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France. August 11, 2022 SDIS 33 via AP