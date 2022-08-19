Public transport workers in London staged fresh strikes on Friday over pay and conditions, causing major travel disruption across the British capital.

This is the latest walkout in what has been a turbulent summer of industrial action in the UK, with workers in various sectors calling for pay rises in line with decades-high inflation and a soaring cost of living.

Members of the RMT transport workers union, which represents a majority of the industry's workforce, called Friday's strike over job cuts, pension security, pay and changes to working practices.

Nationwide rail strikes were also held on Thursday, affecting the majority of services across the country.

Union members have rejected an eight per cent pay rise offer as they say it is below inflation. Further nationwide rail strikes are planned for Saturday.

The UK government has taken a tough stance on the strikes, vowing not to participate in talks.

