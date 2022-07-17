Record-breaking summer of wildfires in EU after hot spring

Strong winds and hot weather have frustrated French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day on Saturday.

It is one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.

Some of the worst fires seen so far have been in Portugal, where the pilot of a firefighting plane died on Friday after his plane crashed while on an operation in the northeast.

It was the first fire-related fatality in Portugal this year. The blazes have injured more than 160 people this week and forced hundreds to be evacuated.

The fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual this year after an unusually dry spring that has left soil parched. Authorities say climate change has played a part.

As the worst French fire moves closer to inhabited towns around 11,000 people have been evacuated.

Images shared by firefighters show flames shooting across a mass of pine trees and black smoke stretching across the horizon.

Firefighters on Saturday have focused efforts on using fire trucks to surround villages at risk, Charles Lafourcade, a firefighter overseeing the French operation has told reporters.

Some 3,000 firefighters, backed by water-dumping planes, are battling the blazes in southern France, and Greece has sent firefighting equipment to help.

The regional emergency service said French firefighters managed to contain one of the worst fires overnight, near the Atlantic coast resort of Arcachon.

It added, that “tough meteorological conditions” had thwarted efforts to contain the biggest fire in the region, which started in the town of Landiras, south of a valley of Bordeaux vineyards. Regional prosecutors suspect arson.

The two fires have burned at least 9,650 hectares in recent days.

From 1 January to 16 July, a total of 346,000 hectares of forest have been scorched across the European Union.

The area burning is now three times larger than the average of the last 16 years, according to the European Commission's European Forest Fire Information System.

In Portugal, more than 1,000 firefighters worked on Saturday alongside ordinary citizens desperate to save their homes after a long week of battling multiple blazes around the country. The fires have been fanned by earlier-than-usual extreme temperatures and drought conditions.

Portuguese state television RTP reported on Friday that the area burned this year - more than 30,000 hectares - has already exceeded the total for 2021. Most of it burned in the past week.

Across the border, Spain was struggling to contain several fires, including two that have burned about 7,400 hectares.

In southern Andalusia, 3,000 people were evacuated from villages in danger from a blaze that started near the village of Mijas in the province of Malaga. Around 200 firefighters supported by 18 aircraft tried to contain the fire. Authorities were investigating its cause.

For a sixth day, firefighters were also trying to bring under control a fire started by a lightning strike in the west-central Las Hurdes area. Some 400 people from eight villages were evacuated Friday as the flames approached their houses and threatened to spread into the nearby Monfrague National Park.

Croatia and Hungary have also fought wildfires this week, as have California and Morocco.

Many European countries are facing exceptional heat this month also attributed to climate change.

Temperature-related deaths have surged in Spain this week amid a heat wave that has kept highs above 40 degrees Celsius in many areas. According to Spain’s Carlos III Institute, which records temperature-related fatalities daily, 237 deaths were attributed to high temperatures from July 10-14. That was compared to 25 temperature-related deaths the previous week.

Portuguese authorities said a July national record high of 47 C hit the northern town of Pinhao on Wednesday.