Russian airstrike kills at least 20 people in central Ukraine

Russian missiles struck a city in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and wounding about 90 more, Ukrainian authorities said, in what the country's president has called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

According to Ukraine’s national police, three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city of Vinnytsia, located 268 kilometres southwest of the capital, Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot.

A Russian submarine in the Black Sea fired Kalibr cruise missiles at the city, with three children among the dead, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. The Russian military has not confirmed the strike.

The governor of the Vinnytsia region, Serhiy Borzov, said Ukrainian air defence systems shot down another four missiles over the area.

Vinnytsia is one of Ukraine's largest cities, with a population of about 370,000.

Targeting civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the missile strike was deliberately aimed at terrorising civilians.

“Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The strike occurred as government officials from about 40 countries met in The Hague to discuss coordinating efforts to investigate and prosecute potential war crimes in Ukraine.

The Vinnytsia strike also came after Ukraine’s presidential office reported the deaths of five civilians and the wounding of another eight in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.

One person was wounded when a missile damaged several buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv early Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said. A missile attack on Wednesday killed at least five people in the city.

Russian forces have also continued artillery and missile attacks in eastern Ukraine, primarily in Donetsk province, after overtaking adjacent Luhansk.

The city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, fell to Russian forces at the beginning of July.