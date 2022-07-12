English
England's stunning 8-0 win over Norway in women's European Championship

By Mark Armstrong
England players celebrate their victory over Norway
England players celebrate their victory over Norway   -   Copyright  Cleared

England produced a sensational, record-breaking performance to stun rivals Norway as they progressed to the knockout stages of the European Women's Championship as group winners.

The host nation broke their own tournament record to win 8-0.

Norway,  who are ranked 11th in the world, were outplayed, outclassed and completely stunned by an England team oozing confidence.

Cleared
Euro's 2022 Group ACleared

The other match in Group A saw Austria take down Northern Ireland notching up a 2-0 win. It means Northern Ireland will see their bid for Euro glory end in the group stages, with their final game against England on Friday.

Today's matches are in Group B with Denmark against Finland and Germany taking on Spain.

Germany and Spain currently top the group with both sides on three points