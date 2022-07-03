Security preparations are underway at Lugano in southern Switzerland ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference that starts on Monday.

Leaders from dozens of countries and international organisations will discuss the post-war reconstruction of the war-torn country.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Friday that EU membership is "within reach" for Ukraine.

"Your European path and the reconstruction of the country will go hand in hand," said von der Leyen, "Ukraine will be in the lead. Massive investments will have to come, but to maximise their impact and to foster business confidence, investments will have to be coupled with a new wave of reforms."

The conference discussions will focus on rebuilding and development, as well as on contributions from international partners.

It's planned to take place over two days.