Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless, says Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has retorted that Western leaders would look "disgusting" topless after he was mocked for his own bare-chested photos.

Putin made the comment to reporters during a visit to Turkmenistan early on Thursday.

G7 leaders had joked about the Russian President during talks at their recent summit in Germany amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that Western leaders could take their jackets off to “show that we’re tougher than Putin”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added that they could try to emulate Putin's "bare-chested" photos of him riding a horse.

G7 leaders posed without jackets at a dinner event at Castle Elmau on Sunday. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool

But the Russian President has hit back and claimed that, unlike him, Western leaders abuse alcohol and are not athletic.

“I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist,” he said. “But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case.

"It’s necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits," he added, "do physical exercise and take part in sports.”