The driver of a high-speed train has died after it collided with a locomotive in the Czech Republic.

The accident occurred early on Monday morning in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the Pendolino express train departed for Prague.

Four Czech Railways employees, who were on the locomotive, were injured, as was another worker on the train.

Rescuers said no passengers were wounded in the crash.

It was unclear whether the locomotive was in motion at the time of the head-on collision.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office said the high-speed train was on the wrong line at the time of the crash, and the accident might have been caused by human error.