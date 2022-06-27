English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Czech Republic

One dead and five injured after high-speed train hits locomotive in the Czech Republic

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP, AFP
Rescue workers at the scene of the collision in Bohumin, around 300 kilometres from Prague.
Rescue workers at the scene of the collision in Bohumin, around 300 kilometres from Prague.   -   Copyright  Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office via AP

The driver of a high-speed train has died after it collided with a locomotive in the Czech Republic.

The accident occurred early on Monday morning in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the Pendolino express train departed for Prague.

Four Czech Railways employees, who were on the locomotive, were injured, as was another worker on the train.

Rescuers said no passengers were wounded in the crash.

It was unclear whether the locomotive was in motion at the time of the head-on collision.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office said the high-speed train was on the wrong line at the time of the crash, and the accident might have been caused by human error.