Wildfires in Europe, Afghanistan earthquake and the Oslo mass shooting | This week in picturesComments
By Joshua Askew
Copyright JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP or licensors-
This week huge wildfires ravaged swathes of Spain, Cyprus and Turkey, amid searing heat across Europe.
A gunman opened fire on two bars in Oslo, killing two and injuring scores more. Norweigan secret services are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, while concerned about the suspect's mental health.
Afghanistan suffered a major earthquake, which claimed the lives of thousands.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.