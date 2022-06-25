English
world news

Wildfires in Europe, Afghanistan earthquake and the Oslo mass shooting | This week in pictures

By Joshua Askew
France's Gary Hunt takes a practice dive during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on June 18, 2022.
France's Gary Hunt takes a practice dive during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on June 18, 2022.   -   Copyright  JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP or licensors

This week huge wildfires ravaged swathes of Spain, Cyprus and Turkey, amid searing heat across Europe.

A gunman opened fire on two bars in Oslo, killing two and injuring scores more. Norweigan secret services are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, while concerned about the suspect's mental health. 

Afghanistan suffered a major earthquake, which claimed the lives of thousands. 

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Dolores Ochoa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Police hurdle tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Guillermo Lasso in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.Dolores Ochoa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mahmud Hossain Opu/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A house in marooned by flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Monday, June 20, 2022.Mahmud Hossain Opu/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Anna Szilagyi/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Team Japan competes during the team free preliminaries of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 22, 2022.Anna Szilagyi/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jose Luis Magana/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.Jose Luis Magana/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Afghans stand by the bodies of relatives killed in an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022.Ebrahim Noroozi/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP or licensors
A dog takes part in the 26th Gay Pride Parade which theme is “Vote with Pride – for a policy you represent”, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 19, 2022.NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP or licensors
CESAR MANSO/AFP or licensors
Firefighters operate at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, on June 18, 2022.CESAR MANSO/AFP or licensors
Sergei Grits/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
People react laying flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022.Sergei Grits/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved