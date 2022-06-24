Spanish authorities say around 2,000 people attempted to cross from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday.

At least 130 migrants successfully breached the border, a spokesperson for the government delegation has confirmed.

It is the first mass crossing attempt since Spain and Morocco mended diplomatic relations last month.

Authorities had been anticipating a mass crossing attempt in recent days after hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants gathered in the mountainous region.

Many migrants were stopped by Spanish Civil Guard police and Moroccan forces on the other side of a border fence on Friday morning. Several migrants and police officers were slightly injured, the spokesperson added.

Those who succeeded in crossing were taken to a local migrant centre to evaluate their circumstances.

Spain normally relies on Morocco to enforce the border to deter migrants from reaching Europe.

Over two days in March, more than 3,500 people tried to scale the six-metre-high barrier that surrounds Melilla. Nearly 1,000 successfully crossed into the North African city, according to Spanish authorities.

Last year, Morocco had loosened its controls around Ceuta, another Spanish enclave, as tensions heightened between the two countries.

The move was viewed as retaliation after Spain allowed the leader of Western Sahara’s pro-independence movement to be treated for COVID-19 at a Spanish hospital.

But relations improved this year when Spain backed Morocco’s plan to grant more autonomy to Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony annexed by Morocco in 1976.