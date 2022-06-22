Belarus' exiled opposition leader says that the European Union "must" grant candidate status to Moldova and Ukraine.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Euronews that the move would set an "example" for Belarus and other eastern European countries.

"Who deserves it more than Ukraine?" asked Tsikhanouskaya. "They are paying with their lives for Europe [in the war against Russia]."

"It will also be an example for Belarusians and show that everything is possible," she added.

"We want to have such a perspective for the future ... Belarus was, is, and will be part of Europe."

Brussels gave Ukraine and Moldova the green light for official candidacy status but the final decision rests with the European Council.

