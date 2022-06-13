English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Russia

Watch: Protester disrupts launch of rebranded McDonald's in Moscow

Access to the comments Comments
By Reuters
euronews_icons_loading
An unnamed man disrupted the relaunch event for Russia's rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Moscow on Sunday (June 12), holding up a sign and saying: "Bring back Big Mac".
An unnamed man disrupted the relaunch event for Russia's rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Moscow on Sunday (June 12), holding up a sign and saying: "Bring back Big Mac".   -   Copyright  Reuters

A protester disrupted the launch event for Russia's rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Moscow on Sunday, holding a sign that read "Bring back Big Mac". 

He lifted the sign above his head and started chanting "Bring back Big Mac, bring back Big Mac!" before being ushered away by the restaurant's staff members. 

As the reporters' microphones sprang toward him, the protester reiterated his protest and promoted his social media page.

After McDonald's left the Russian market following the country's invasion of Ukraine, all the restaurants left vacant in the country were sold to a Russian entrepreneur. Now, the restaurants have reopened under new Russian ownership and a new name, Vkusno i tochka, meaning "Tasty, full stop".

Gone is the familiar McDonald's motto - "I'm loving it" - and gone are the brand's iconic products - including the Big Mac.