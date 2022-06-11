Ukraine war: Russia using 'inaccurate' Soviet-era missiles likely to hit civilians, says UKComments
There are warnings that Russia is using old and indiscriminate weapons as it tries to make headway in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
The European Commission president is in Kyiv to meet President Zelenskyy, who has urged EU heads to give Ukraine candidate status for the bloc's membership.
Saturday's key points:
- Ukrainian and British officials warn that Russian forces are relying on Soviet-era missiles that are "highly inaccurate" and likely to cause significant civilian casualties, due to a lack of more precise modern weapons.
- Nine eastern flank countries are meeting in Bucharest to demand more help from NATO to counter the Russian threat.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she is in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- The Ukrainian army says Russian forces are regrouping to launch an offensive on the Donetsk province city of Sloviansk.
- Nearly 800 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.
- President Biden says Zelenskyy "didn’t want to hear" US intelligence reports that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine.
Biden: Zelenskyy didn't want to hear US info
President Joe Biden, speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser here, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “didn’t want to hear it” when U.S. intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade.
The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.
“Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he” — meaning Russian President Vladimir Putin — “was going to go in, off the border.”
“There was no doubt,” Biden said. “And Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear it.”
Although Zelenskyy has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has remained a controversial issue.
In the weeks before the war began on Feb. 24, Zelenskyy publicly bristled as Biden administration officials repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion was highly likely.
At the time, Zelenskyy was also concerned on the time that the drumbeat of war was unsettling Ukraine’s fragile economy.
EU's von der Leyen in Kyiv as Ukraine steps up membership drive
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she is in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Von der Leyen said on Twitter that they “will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path.”
The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is expected to deliver next week an opinion on Ukraine’s request to be granted EU candidate status, a first step on the long path toward membership.
Von der Leyen is making her second visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor. She was one of the first European leaders to go to Ukraine during the war.
On Friday Zelenskyy urged EU heads to give Ukraine candidate status for the bloc's membership at the upcoming summit in late June.
Russia hit civilians in flamethrower attacks, says Luhansk governor
A Ukrainian regional governor has accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in the village of Vrubivka in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province, southwest of the fiercely contested cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
While the use of flamethrowers on the battlefield is legal, Serhii Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, alleged the attacks overnight caused widespread damage to civilian facilities.
“Information about the number of victims in Vrubivka, in the Popasnyanska district, is being specified. At night, the enemy used a flamethrower rocket system - many houses burnt down,” Haidai wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.
He also said that Russian forces continued their assault on Sievierodonetsk and were destroying critical industrial facilities, including railway depots, a brick factory and a glass factory in neighboring Lysychansk.
“(Russians are) destroying world-famous factories. Thousands of Sievierodonetsk residents dream of returning and crossing the first checkpoint at Azot (a chemical plant), but the enemy is destroying both the city itself and the chemical industry,” he said.
The accuracy of Haidai’s claims could not be immediately verified.
Russia using 'inaccurate' Soviet-era missiles, say UK and Ukraine
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons with the potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine.
Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.
Both sides have expended large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.
Russia is likely using the anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said in a daily update. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed and there was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of the use of the 5.5-tonne (6.1-ton) missiles.
