Alpine rescue services have resumed a search for a private helicopter that went missing with seven people on board.

The aircraft went missing in a forested, mountainous area of northern Italy on Thursday, authorities said on Friday.

The helicopter had reportedly taken off from the city of Lucca and was heading for Treviso went it disappeared from radar screens while flying over the province of Modena, in the Tuscan–Emilian Apennines.

"We launched the search on Thursday afternoon but the weather was very bad, it was difficult to fly until the evening," a rescue service spokesman told AFP.

A number of the people on board are believed to be Turkish businessmen, connected to the industrial group Eczacibasi.

The company said that its employees had been in Italy for a paper technologies trade fair and were travelling to a production facility.

In a statement, the company said it was in contact with authorities in Italy, the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Turkish Embassy in Italy, and expressed hope that it would receive “good news” as soon as possible.