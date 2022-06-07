Vilnius says it has donated more than six tonnes of glass to replace windows shattered by Russian bombs in a Kyiv suburb.

Sourced from construction and renovation projects in the Lithuanian capital, it will be used to reglaze more than 300 windows in Borodyanka.

It is estimated that 200 apartment buildings and 36 schools in Kyiv and its suburbs have been demolished to date.

The aid was organised after Borodyanka mayor Georgiy Yerko asked for help from Lithuania.

Together, both Vilnius residents and the country’s businesses in real estate development, construction, and other similar fields donated 300 square meters of glazing and 100 square meters of glass sheets in three weeks.

The first shipment of six tonnes of glass has already been dispatched to Ukraine and more will follow soon.

Vilnius has called on other Baltic and Scandinavian capitals to join the initiative, unofficially called “Window to Europe,” with their own contributions.

Vilnius mayor Remigijus Šimašius said "we all need to pitch in," with "large-scale aid to help Ukrainians rebuild their cities”.

Lithuana has already had success in inspiring other countries to donate to the war-torn country.

Last week, Turkish manufacturer Baykar was so impressed after Lithuanians raised €5.9 million in several days to buy a drone for Ukraine, that the company ended up donating it for free.

The Lithuanian government plans to send the 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones to Ukraine later this month.