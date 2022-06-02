How has the war in Ukraine impacted the country’s children?

Ukrainian children have been uniquely affected by the war.

At least 243 children have been killed in Ukraine since fighting began, according to Kyiv, with another 200,000 forcefully taken to Russia since the start of the invasion.

UNICEF says almost two out of every three children in Ukraine have been displaced because of the war.

And of that number, around 2.2 million children are refugees in neighboring countries.

Euronews spoke to Paloma Escudero from UNICEF about how Ukrainian children are coping after experiencing the trauma of war.

She said that despite the hardship the children experienced, some of them are starting to heal.

Watch the full report in the video player above.