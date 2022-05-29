Latest Live Coverage

Brad de Losa (3rd place in the competition) cutting logs.

New Zealand’s Jack Jordan wins the Timbersports World Trophy, a lumberjacking competition, defeating America’s Jason Lentz in the final in Vienna. The competition attracted many spectators who came to discover this little-known but exciting sport.

