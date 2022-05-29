New Zealand’s Jack Jordan wins the Timbersports World Trophy, a lumberjacking competition, defeating America’s Jason Lentz in the final in Vienna. The competition attracted many spectators who came to discover this little-known but exciting sport.
New Zealand’s Jack Jordan wins the Timbersports World Trophy, a lumberjacking competition, defeating America’s Jason Lentz in the final in Vienna. The competition attracted many spectators who came to discover this little-known but exciting sport.
More No Comment
Jewish nationalists gather to celebrate ahead of the "Jerusalem Day"
25-tonne humpback whale dies off coast of Valencia
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest
Real Madrid fans celebrate 14th Champions League win
Exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment opens in Kyiv
Thousands attend NRA Convention
Celebrity canines get teeth into awards at film festival
King Felipe attends the military parade for Armed Forces Day
Hundreds of students attend protest march in Chile
Demining operation takes place in bathing areas near Kyiv
No Comment videos of the week
Record-breaking gathering of "vampires" in England
Champions League: Paris prepares for Liverpool-Real Madrid final
Mourners pay respect to Texas shooting victims at Uvalde memorial
Star Wars fans gather for convention in California