While Russian troops claim to have taken the strategic town of Lyman and the fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues to rage, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow should not think that it will be holding the cities as they will eventually return to Ukraine.

Elsewhere, UK PM Boris Johnson said that Russia was making "palpable" progress in the Donbas, urging the rest of the allies to keep supplying Kyiv with weapons.

Follow Saturday's developments as they unfold in our blog below, or watch our live coverage in the player above: