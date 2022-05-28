Live: Fighting around Sievierodonetsk intensifies as Russia fails to capture cityComments
While Russian troops claim to have taken the strategic town of Lyman and the fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues to rage, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow should not think that it will be holding the cities as they will eventually return to Ukraine.
Elsewhere, UK PM Boris Johnson said that Russia was making "palpable" progress in the Donbas, urging the rest of the allies to keep supplying Kyiv with weapons.
Follow Saturday's developments as they unfold in our blog below, or watch our live coverage in the player above:
Saturday's key events:
"The Donbas will be Ukrainian", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a speech on Friday night, commenting on Russian claims of taking control of Lyman and attempts to seize Sievierodonetsk.
Kyiv fears a repeat of the horrors of Mariupol as a Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region makes progress amidst intense fighting.
Boris Johnson also says Russia is making 'palpable' progress in eastern Ukraine, despite the cost to the Russian military. The British PM said continuing to support Ukraine militarily was "absolutely vital".
The Moscow branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church announced on Friday that it was breaking with Russia, declaring its "full independence" from Russian spiritual authorities -- a historic move.
Nearly 3 million Ukrainian refugees have left the countries bordering Ukraine, where they flocked after the Russian invasion, to move to other non-neighbouring European countries, according to the UNHCR.
Any agreement with Russia impossible to trust, Ukrainian official says
Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia cannot be trusted and Moscow can only be stopped in its invasion by force.
"Any agreement with Russia isn't worth a broken penny, Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Is it possible to negotiate with a country that always lies cynically and propagandistically?"
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for peace talks failing, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on 29 March.
Zelenskyy: 'Donbas will be Ukrainian'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke defiantly Friday in two speeches about his country’s ultimate victory over Russian forces in both the most pressing battle in eastern Ukraine and the war, generally.
“Ukraine is a country that has destroyed the myth about the extraordinary power of the Russian army -- an army that supposedly, in a few days, could conquer anyone it wants,” he told Stanford University students by video.
“Now Russia is trying to occupy the entire state but we feel strong enough to think about the future of Ukraine, which will be open to the world.”
Later, in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's capture of the eastern city of Lyman, the Donetsk region’s large railway hub north of two more key cities still under Ukrainian control, and its attempt to encircle and seize the city of Sievierodonetsk, one of the last areas under Ukrainian control in Luhansk.
“If the occupiers think that Lyman or Sievierodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address. “The Donbas will be Ukrainian.”