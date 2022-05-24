Jerry Huang's aquatic pets rarely feel like two lost souls swimming in a fishbowl because they get to go for regular strolls.
In Taiwan's Taichung City, Huang can be seen pushing his latest invention: a goldfish bowl on wheels.
The tank is made of acrylic and is located in the middle of the stroller, allowing the goldfish to have a 360 degree view while walking around.
It has a battery-powered filtration system, an air pump to supply the fish with oxygen and even a lighting system.
More No Comment
