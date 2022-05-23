The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has passed the 100 million milestone for the first time on record, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts, says the UNHRC.

The fighting in Ukraine continues, with attention now turning to the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk. Meanwhile, Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, told Ukraine's parliament on Sunday night that sacrificing any Ukrainian territory would be 'huge blow' to the West.

See a summary of the day's developments below.