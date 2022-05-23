The Centro Cultural Oi Futuro of Rio de Janeiro celebrates 101 years of robotics creation with the exhibition “100 years of robots”.
Curated by visual artist and researcher Zaven Paré, inventor of the electronic puppet in the 1990s, and with the participation of foreign artists Patrick Tresset, Samuel St-Aubin and Dmitry Morozov, the installation is open to visitors until June 19th.
“100 years of robots” presents technology as the greatest ally of the human being in supporting evolution. Whether in the arts, health or even the simplest of everyday tasks, electronic devices have become essential in the modern world and the promise is that all this will be transmitted in the works: “We will deliver an exhibition of high quality standards And that makes me very happy. I believe in the local impact of the show. If a child enters the space and is surprised, that is enough for me”, says Paré.
Some pieces promise to catch the attention of visitors. The Paro baby seal robot - which is used for therapeutic purposes and evokes emotional responses in hospital and nursing home patients - and the 'Home Robots Installation' - a 'family' of five robot vacuums that run during the exhibition - are part of it.
The exhibition guides the public on a journey through the history of robots over the decades, through unpublished private collections, with posters, books, photographs and original documents of historical material. ; in addition to a personal collection of 100 'Mecha' type plastic robots.
The term "robot" is derived from a Slavic root meaning labour. Although it was Josef Čapek, who actually invented the word, it was first used to refer to a fictional humanoid in 1920 in a Czech play by Karel Čapek (brother of Josef Čapek) entitled R.U.R. (Rossumovi Univerzální Roboti - Rossum's Universal Robots).
More No Comment
The new face of gardening takes place at the Chelsea Flower Show
Images of collapsed unfinished building in southwest Iran
Climate change activists protest World Economic Forum in Davos
Fire engulfs buses at Hertfordshire garage
Feminist collective deploys banner on red carpet
Massive sandstorm hits Baghdad and other Iraq cities
Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned
Turtles freed in Tunisia with tracking monitor
Priest holds mass in basement of Ukraine church amid sounds of Russian shelling
50 couples get married in mass wedding ceremony in Brazil
No comment videos of the week
Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila
Ukrainian woman, 3 children survive house bombing
"Russian Hulk" sets world record by pulling three helicopters
37 years after massacre, families receive remains