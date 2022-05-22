Live: No ceasefire or concessions, Ukraine said, as fighting in Donbas intensifiesComments
Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow while Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region, waging a major offensive in Luhansk.
The Russian army is attempting to seize the cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian forces held off their advance by Sunday.
Follow the day's developments in our live blog below.
Sunday's key points:
Diplomacy is the only way to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. His advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, however, said in an interview that there will be no ceasefire or concession to Russia.
Russia suspended its gas delivery to Finland on Saturday morning in response to the country's NATO membership bid.
Moscow will consider exchanging the Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered at the Azovstal steel mill for the previously captured pro-Putin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky said.
Earlier, Moscow said more than 1,900 Ukrainian fighters at the plant had surrendered.
US President Joe Biden signed a bill approving $40 billion (about €37.5bn) in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Russian Duma has said it will consider allowing Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military.
Russia is to set up 12 new military bases in the west of the country in response to Sweden and Finland's NATO bids.
The G7 is pledging $19.8 billion (€18.75 billion) in aid to boost Ukraine's finances and more than $18 billion (€17 billion) in aid for Ukrainian defence efforts.
Russian forces hit civilian targets in Donbas, Ukrainian authorities claim
Ukrainian forces in the separatist-controlled regions of Luhansk and Donetsk said on Saturday they had repelled nine attacks and destroyed five tanks and 10 other armoured vehicles in the previous 24 hours.
Russian forces were using aircraft, artillery, tanks, rockets, mortars and missiles along the entire front line to attack civilian structures and residential areas, the Ukrainians said in a Facebook post. At least seven people had been killed in the Donetsk region, they said.
Russian troops destroyed a bridge on the Siverskiy Donets River between Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
There was fighting on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk from morning through the night, he said on the Telegram messaging app.
Sievierodonetsk and its twin Lysychansk across the Siverskiy Donets River form the eastern part of a Ukrainian-held pocket that Russia has been trying to overrun since mid-April after failing to capture Kyiv.