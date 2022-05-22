Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow while Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region, waging a major offensive in Luhansk.

The Russian army is attempting to seize the cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian forces held off their advance by Sunday.

