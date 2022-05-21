Live: Sievierodonetsk shelling 'brutal and pointless', Zelenskyy says as Russian offensive continuesComments
Russian bombardment of cities in the Donbas region, including Sievierodonetsk, where 12 were killed and another 40 were injured is "brutal and completely pointless", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
The Moscow forces have continued their assault in the east after claiming victory in Mariupol on Friday, after the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in Azovstal laid down their arms.
Meanwhile, Russia has cut off its gas supply to Finland on Saturday morning in response to the country's NATO membership bid.
Saturday's key points:
Moscow halts its gas supply to Finland
Russia has cut off its natural gas supply to Finland on Saturday, the country's gas giant Gazprom confirmed on Saturday morning.
The cutoff came just days after Finland applied to join NATO, while Finland had refused earlier demands by Moscow that it pays for gas in roubles.
The cutoff is not expected to have any major immediate effect and there would be no disruption to customers, Finnish authorities said.
Natural gas accounted for just 6% of Finland's total energy consumption in 2020, Finnish broadcaster YLE said earlier.
German Gepard anti-aircraft guns in Ukraine by July
The German news agency DPA reports that the country will ship the first 15 Gepard anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine in July.
DPA reported Friday that the delivery, which includes training and almost 60,000 rounds of ammunition, was agreed following talks between Germany’s defence minister and her Ukrainian counterpart.
Gepard — German for “cheetah” — is considered highly effective against low-flying aircraft and lightly armoured ground targets.
It was decommissioned by the German military in 2012 but some 50 mothballed units are being restored by manufacturer KMW for use by Ukraine.
Russia should pay damages for destruction it caused, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy devoted his nightly video address to Ukraine’s demand that Russia is held financially responsible for the damage its forces are inflicting on Ukraine.
He said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys.
Just on Friday, he noted, the Russian army fired a missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, destroying a cultural centre in Lozova, and also hit the cities of Odesa in the south, Poltava in the east and Zhytomyr in the west.
According to Zelenskky, a legal mechanism should be created through which everyone who suffered from Russia’s actions would be able to receive compensation.