Russian bombardment of cities in the Donbas region, including Sievierodonetsk, where 12 were killed and another 40 were injured is "brutal and completely pointless", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

The Moscow forces have continued their assault in the east after claiming victory in Mariupol on Friday, after the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in Azovstal laid down their arms.

Meanwhile, Russia has cut off its gas supply to Finland on Saturday morning in response to the country's NATO membership bid.

